Kim Kardashian West (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

SPOTIFY has signed KIM KARDASHIAN WEST to a podcasting deal, reports THE WALL STREET JOURNAL.

The report says that KARDASHIAN WEST will host a criminal-justice podcast to be available exclusively on SPOTIFY, looking at the case of a man in OHIO, KEVIN KEITH, who was convicted of three murders in 1994 and maintains his innocence, and a TV producer, LORI ROTHSCHILD ANSALDI, who has been reporting on the case and who will co-produce and co-host the podcast.

THE VERGE adds that the show will be produced under SPOTIFY's PARCAST division.

