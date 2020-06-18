Sold

GREG SHURDEN is selling his 10% share and CLINT L. WEBSTER is selling his 45% share of RADIO CLEVELAND, INC., license of Urban WAID (POWER 106.5)/CLARKSDALE, MS, to 45% partner KEVIN W. COX for a total of $70,000 ($5,000 to SHURDEN, $65,000 plus 3% per annum interest from JANUARY 1st through closing to WEBSTER).

In other filings with the FCC, IN HIS SERVICE, INC. has applied for a Silent STA for WTLL-LP/ZANESVILLE, OH due to loss of its tower site.

And BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP LICENSES, LLC has requested extensions of its Silent STAs for WSBR-A/BOCA RATON, FL and WHSR-A/POMPANO BEACH, FL after selling the stations' transmitter site and while it seeks a new site.

