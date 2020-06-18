-
American Idol Exec. Prod. Nigel Lythgoe To Host 'Idol Memories' Podcast
June 18, 2020 at 6:15 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
"AMERICAN IDOL" Exec. Prod. NIGEL LYTHGOE is hosting a new podcast for BENZTOWN + MCVAY MEDIA PODCAST NETWORKS and YEA NETWORKS. "IDOL MEMORIES" is co-produced by FRED BRONSON and will debut on JUNE 25th, with a trailer now available online.
The show will consist of LYTHGOE's recollections of moments from "AMERICAN IDOL" seasons past, including talks with judges and winners.
-