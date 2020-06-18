Coming 6/25

"AMERICAN IDOL" Exec. Prod. NIGEL LYTHGOE is hosting a new podcast for BENZTOWN + MCVAY MEDIA PODCAST NETWORKS and YEA NETWORKS. "IDOL MEMORIES" is co-produced by FRED BRONSON and will debut on JUNE 25th, with a trailer now available online.

The show will consist of LYTHGOE's recollections of moments from "AMERICAN IDOL" seasons past, including talks with judges and winners.

