SuperPods

The DC Universe is coming to SPOTIFY in the form of new exclusive original scripted podcasts, the result of a new multiyear deal between DC parent WARNER BROS. and the streaming audio giant. SPOTIFY announced the partnership in a blog post THURSDAY (6/18).

Under the partnership, which SPOTIFY touts as the first deal to involve the intellectual property of the entire DC Universe of superheroes like SUPERMAN and BATMAN, WARNER BROS. DIGITAL NETWORKS will manage business and strategy, WARNER's BLUE RIBBON CONTENT will oversee creative and will co-produce with SPOTIFY, and SPOTIFY will handle marketing and advertising.

The deal will also include additional WARNER BROS. titles as stand-alone podcast series and new programming from original IP to be announced at a later date.

