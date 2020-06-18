Fred Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS takes to the company blog to share, "Many brand managers in broadcast radio, as well as across the products and services spectrum, are struggling with strategy at this challenging moment in time. It's not just the about the problems posed by limited financial resources, depleted staffs, and unprecedented pressures to perform.

"As programmers, marketers, and managers of media properties have found out, no one's been through anything quite like this before. There is no playbook, 'best practices,' or handy DIY marketing books for sale. Everyone's in it for themselves, trying to hack out a way forward with the hope of not just surviving, but thriving.

"It's a tall order to be sure. But it's also the task at hand. We have choice but to forge ahead."

Read the full post here.

