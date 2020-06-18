Summers

SAGA/CAYUGA RADIO GROUP News-Talk WHCU-A-W249DW/ITHACA Brand Mgr./ND JOHN SUMMERS has been named ND at CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KKOB-A-F/ALBUQUERQUE. SUMMER's resumé includes stints as Regional PD/ND for NORTHWEST NEWS RADIO NETWORK and the WASHINGTON AG NETWORK and stops at WIBW-A/TOPEKA, KHTS-A/SANTA CLARITA, CA, and KKOH-A/RENO.

“We are thrilled to welcome JOHN to the NEWS RADIO KKOB family,” said OM JARED HART. “He’s a great fit to lead this iconic ALBUQUERQUE station into an exciting new chapter and to help capitalize on our recent expansion of the KKOB brand.”

SUMMERS said, "I'm thrilled to become part of the awesome SOUTHWEST legend, KKOB. I really appreciate JEFF BERRY and JARED HART's confidence in my journalistic vision for the giant AM-FM signals involved -- and I love NEW MEXICO. This is going to be fun."

« back to Net News