Applauding House Judiciary Committee

THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC (A2IM), ARTISTS RIGHTS ALLIANCE (ARA), BLACK MUSIC ACTION COALITION (BMAC), FUTURE OF MUSIC COALITION (FMC), MUSIC ARTISTS’ COALITION (MAC), RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (RIAA) and SONGWRITERS OF NORTH AMERICA (SONA), have issued the following joint statement applauding the House Judiciary Committee’s passage of HR 7120, the Justice in Policing Act of 2020:

“We applaud the House Judiciary Committee for its passage of the Justice in Policing Act and appreciate the leadership of Judiciary Committee Chairman JERRY NADLER, CBC Chair KAREN BASS and the Congressional Black Caucus. Today’s vote is an encouraging first step toward overdue change in policing practices that have unfairly targeted and oppressed Black Americans, and we look forward to passage in the full House of Representatives next week. We urge all members of Congress and the Administration to work together to quickly enact meaningful reform to a deeply broken policing system. We must not allow this moment to pass without real, lasting change."

« see more Net News