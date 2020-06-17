Firings

The new CEO of the U.S. AGENCY FOR GLOBAL MEDIA, MICHAEL PACK, has fired the heads of RADIO FREE EUROPE/RADIO LIBERTY, RADIO FREE ASIA, OFFICE OF CUBA BROADCASTING, the MIDDLE EAST BROADCASTING NETWORK, the OPEN TECHNOLOGY FUND, and all current members of the station's boards, reports THE NEW YORK TIMES.

PACK, a conservative filmmaker and associate of STEVE BANNON appointed by President TRUMP, fired RADIO FREE ASIA's BAY FANG, RFE/RL's JAMIE FLY, the OFFICE OF CUBA BROADCASTING's EMILIO VAZQUEZ, the OPEN TECHNOLOGY FUND's LIBBY LIU, and MIDDLE EAST BROADCASTING NETWORK's ALBERTO FERNANDEZ on WEDNESDAY (6/17) and replaced the bipartisan board members of each station with TRUMP administration political appointees. FANG will continue as Exec. Editor of RADIO FREE ASIA pursuant to a condition of her appointment last NOVEMBER, and VAZQUEZ, whose position was Interim Director, will continue at the OFFICE OF CUBA BROADCASTING for now. LIU had submitted her resignation last SATURDAY and planned to stay until mid-JULY but PACK moved to fire her with immediate effect.

PACK's appointment and SENATE confirmation raised concerns from Democrats and other observers that the independent agencies would become partisan outlets disseminating TRUMP administration messages. SENATE Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member BOB MENENDEZ (D-NJ) called the firings and board moves "an egregious breach of this organization's history and mission from which it may never recover."

VOICE OF AMERICA Dir. AMANDA BENNETT and Deputy Dir. SANDRA SUGAWARA resigned on MONDAY (NET NEWS 6/15).

