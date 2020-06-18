Harvey

THE WNET GROUP, parent of new NPR affiliate WLIW-F/SOUTHAMPTON, LONG ISLAND, NY as well as PBS affiliates WNET-TV/NEW YORK, WLIW-TV/GARDEN CITY, NY, and the NJTV stations, has appointed "CHASING THE DREAM: POVERTY & OPPORTUNITY IN AMERICA" and "PERIL & PROMISE: THE CHALLENGE OF CLIMATE CHANGE" Exec. Prod. EUGENIA HARVEY to Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer (CDEIO), a new position. HARVEY will report to Pres./CEO NEAL SHAPIRO and will continue working with the CHASING THE DREAM and PERIL & PROMISE initiatives.

"THE WNET GROUP is deeply committed to fighting racism, injustice and discrimination," said SHAPIRO. "As we seek to make decisions and content that better reflects and serves our diverse communities internally and externally, the role of Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer is more important than ever."

"I believe in the power of public media to be a catalyst for positive change in the world," said HARVEY. "I look forward to helping THE WNET GROUP fulfill its mission by fostering honest conversations about race, equality and representation, both within our organizational decisions and in the programming and initiatives we offer to our local and national communities."

