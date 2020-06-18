11a (PT)

A new group of entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio and Recording have been selected to receive stars on THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME by THE WALK OF FAME SELECTION PANEL of the HOLLYWOOD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.

These honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations to the committee at a meeting held in JUNE and ratified by THE HOLLYWOOD CHAMBER’s Board of Directors. Walk of Famer/radio personality/Chair of the WALK OF FAME Panel ELLEN K will announce the new honorees beginning at 11a (PT) this morning.

