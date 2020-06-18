Tyra Phillips (Womack)

Police have arrested the suspect in the murder of MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY Jazz WEAA/BALTIMORE SUNDAY afternoon "GOSPEL GRACE" announcer TYRA PHILLIPS (real name TYRA WOMACK). 56-year-old RICHARD SYLVESTER GREEN was arrested and charged with PHILLIPS' murder, which police believe happened when WOMACK intervened in a dispute between GREEN and another neighbor.

PHILLIPS was shot and killed outside her home in the LAURAVILLE section of BALTIMORE WEDNESDAY night (NET NEWS 6/12). GREEN faces first and second degree murder charges and weapons and assault charges.

