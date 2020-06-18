Set For Friday June 19th

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA has announced the 14th Annual JOHN DEBELLA VETERANS RADIOTHON live broadcast will take place on FRIDAY, JUNE 19th from 6a to 6p (ET) live from outside the WMGK studios.

DEBELLA will encourage listeners to call 1-800-678-WMGK (9645) or go to WMGK.com to make a donation. This year, in conjunction with the RADIOTHON, the station will also conduct a series of EBAY auctions that will be accessible on the station's web site.

Listeners will be able to participate in the EBAY auctions featuring a chance to guest co-host the JOHN DEBELLA SHOW, as well as bid on autographed items from PETER FRAMPTON, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS, FOREIGNER, and more.

All funds raised from the RADIOTHON will benefit the VETERANS MULTI-SERVICE CENTER (VMC) in PHILADELPHIA, whose mission is to provide services, programs, opportunities and advancement to veterans and their families. Over the past 14 years, the station has raised over two million dollars for the local veterans via the annual event.

