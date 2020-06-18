Randy Chase

Following the departure of BEVERLEE BRANNIGAN (NET NEWS 6/16), SUMMITMEDIA has tapped RANDY CHASE as its new SVP/Programming. He will oversee all Country music stations for the company.

CHASE's responsibilities include overseeing day-to-day PD duties at Country WCYQ (100.3 THE WOLF)/KNOXVILLE, as well as his chain-wide duties, filling the post at WCYQ that has been vacant since LOYD FORD departed last fall (NET NEWS 9/3/19). CHASE reports to EVP/Programming BILL TANNER.

SUMMITMEDIA Chairman/CEO CARL PALMER said, "RANDY’s experience across all formats and his passion to serve our listeners make him an excellent addition to our team. His ability to innovate in our industry and drive consumer engagement are attributes we are particularly excited about."

TANNER added, “We are very pleased for RANDY to join us and confident his experience will enhance our ability to serve our audience.”

Coming from the VP/Radio post at EMF, which he held for seven years, CHASE noted, "The opportunity to join SUMMITMEDIA and its leadership team is a privilege. I’m excited to get back to my Country roots and partner with the programming team to grow the SUMMIT brands to real powerhouses in their markets.”

Prior to EMF, CHASE oversaw national Country branding and programming for COX MEDIA GROUP.

