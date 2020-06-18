Chuminatto, Petlak, Allen, Weiss, Koske

Big changes at HUBBARD/CHICAGO, as outside of MORNINGS, the talent deck has been shuffled at Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX).

16-year MIX MD NIKKI CHUMINATTO adds APD stripes and middays! She'd also been hosting the station's new music program, MIX NEW MUSIC CLUB.

Moving from middays to afternoon drive is LISA ALLEN, who joins forces with CHRIS PETLAK, who segues from nights. ALLEN is also upped to MIX Asst. MD, while PETLAK will continue in his role as MIX/Dir. of Digital, and adds those duties at sister AC WSHE (SHE 100.3). They replace station veteran KEVIN "KOZ" KOSKE, who becomes MIX/SHE Dir. of Creative Services as well as MIX weekends and fill-ins.

Called up from weekends to nights is JORDAN "DASH" WEISS. He'll also take over hosting the MIX NEW MUSIC CLUB.

HUBBARD/CHICAGO VP of Brand and Content JIMMY STEAL said, “I’m thrilled to be able to tap into our existing in-house team to fulfill all of our talent needs! It’s a very exciting time at 101.9 THE MIX.” With VP/Market Manager JEFF ENGLAND adding, “At HUBBARD/CHICAGO, we are truly fortunate to have such a dynamic team, capable of engaging our listeners, while delivering value to our advertisers, and connectivity to our communities."

ERIC FERGUSON remains entrenched in mornings.

