Miles David Marshall

iHEARTMEDIA Country WMZQ/ WASHINGTON D.C. on air talent TAYLOR SHAY and sister Top 40 WIHT (HOT 99.5) Creative Service Director DARRIN MARSHALL welcomed a baby boy on SATURDAY, JUNE 6th. MILES DAVID MARSHALL was born at 4:43p (ET), weighing 7lbs, 8oz and measuring 20 inches.

"Mom, Dad and baby are doing great," SHAY told ALL ACCESS. "MILES is now available for weekends on an iHEART station near you."

