'Concert For Love And Acceptance'

LGBTQ Country artists SHELLY FAIRCHILD, HARPER GRAE and BRANDON STANSELL will be honored during FUNL/FLYING ISLAND ENTERTAINMENT Country artist TY HERNDON's "CONCERT FOR LOVE & ACCEPTANCE" (NET NEWS 4/13/17) as the first-ever FOUNDATION FOR LOVE AND ACCEPTANCE’s LGBTQ Country Music Rising Stars.

Additionally, JAKE OWEN, EVERETTE and BRODY RAY have been added to the previously-released lineup. The event, created to support at-risk youth, will be held virtually on THURSDAY, JUNE 8th starting at 7p (CT) at the WILDHORSE SALOON in NASHVILLE. CMT will serve as exclusive streaming partner, and will run the show across CMT’s FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE channels.

“NASHVILLE is rapidly changing, and Country music is becoming an increasingly affirming place for LGBTQ artists and fans," said HERNDON. "Now in our fifth year [for the concert], we thought it was more important than ever to shine a light on some of the amazing, up-and-coming LGBTQ talent, and we’re so pleased to showcase the music of SHELLY, HARPER and BRANDON.

« see more Net News