New Study

EDISON RESEARCH is unveiling what it says is the first-ever comprehensive research on Latino podcast listeners in the UNITED STATES on JUNE 30th.

The Latino Podcast Listening Report, commissioned by ADONDE MEDIA, LANTIGUA WILLIAMS & CO., LIBSYN, NPR, and PANDORA, will be presented in a webinar in English at 1p (ET) and in SPANISH at 2p (ET). EDISON Manager of Research GABRIEL SOTO and ADONDE MEDIA CEO MARTINA CASTRO will host the webinar.

