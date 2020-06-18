Duke

NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION Pres. MICHELLE DUKE is adding duties as Chief Diversity Officer of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB), starting WEDNESDAY, JULY 1st. DUKE, who joined the NAB as Dir./Diversity and Development in 2005 and was upped to VP/Diversity in 2009, will continue as Pres. of the NABLF (formerly the NAB EDUCATION FOUNDATION), which she has led as Pres. since last year.

“NAB is committed to fostering a strong and diverse workforce within our organization and throughout the broadcast industry, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have MICHELLE lead the charge,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “We appreciate MICHELLE taking on this important new role as we focus additional resources on advancing diversity and inclusion.”

« see more Net News