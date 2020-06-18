Finlayson

Another RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series has been announced, a presentation by SMITHGEIGER EVP/Digital and Social Media Strategies ANDREW FINLAYSON, “Your Changing Audience – New Research to Guide Editorial, Operational, Marketing, and Station Sales Efforts.”.

The JULY 8th presentation at noon (CT) will offer survey findings on consumer behavior during the pandemic and what advertisers need to know to effectively market to the radio audience.

The webinar, free to RAB members, will be subsequently available for on-demand viewing.

