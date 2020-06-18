James Brown Tribute

URBAN LEGENDS, a division of UMe (UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP’s Global Catalog Company), is celebrating 50 years of funk, soul, hip-hop, and R&B.

Their month-long BLACK MUSIC MONTH celebration continues with live DJ sets, new mini-documentaries, new episodes of the docu-series “THROUGH THE LENS,” and new releases of re-mixes of classic songs.

The company is focusing on four defining periods in music history over the past half a century. Things kick off TODAY (6/18) by paying homage to “THE GODFATHER OF SOUL” JAMES BROWN. His music style has been credited by many as the foundation of Hip-Hop.

UMe EVP/East Coast Labels KATINA BYNUM said, “The musical and cultural impact that these artists continue to have on a global scale is immeasurable. Their contributions and influence on youth movements across music, fashion, literature, and art, continues to this day. UMe and URBAN LEGENDS are honored to work with the genre-defining artists, both past and present, who break new ground and prove that music will always thrive, inspire and offer the foundation for generations to use to build on and create their own art and identity.”

Episode one of the new three-part animated mini-series titled GET DOWN, THE INFLUENCE OF JAMES BROWN is narrated by QUESTLOVE of “THE ROOTS.”

The series looks at the reasons why BROWN’s music is continually sampled by Hip-Hop artists. The full episode of FUNKY DRUMMER premieres on JULY 10th and will be available for viewing here. Part ll "FUNKY PRESIDENT" and Part lll "THE PAYBACK," will both be available in the near future.

Check here for more information on URBAN LEGENDS BLACK MUSIC MONTH events and releases.

