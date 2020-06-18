Kevin Leong

300 ENTERTAINMENT has appointed KEVIN SAER LEONG as the Head of 300's Creative Department.

KEVIN's new role will include managing and overseeing all creative initiatives, brainstorming concepts with other departments within 300, and rebranding websites and merchandise. KEVIN will design and produce artist merchandise and accessories, as well as conceptualize photo shoots and visualize album art and assets. He will report to the company’s CEO and Co-Founder KEVIN LILES.

KEVIN said, “I'm looking forward to contributing to the efforts of the 300 team and partnering with artists to help execute their creative visions. It is such a pleasure working for someone like KEVIN LILES who is a great visionary and who always sees the big picture."

Prior to joining 300, KEVIN's journey in the industry began with his work with RUSSELL SIMMONS. Their partnership spanned 15 years, and KEVIN eventually became the VP of Design overseeing all creative for all licensing for PHAT FASHIONS. KEVIN relocated from NYC to CALIFORNIA as the Creative Director for LIL WAYNE & his brand TRUKFIT, as well as working as a consultant with STEVIE WILLIAMS on his skate brand ASPHALT YACHT CLUB.

KEVIN LEONG has worked with KEVIN LILES previously as the Creative Director for KWL ENTERPRISES.

LILES said, "Expanding our creative department at 300 ENTERTAINMENT has been a priority for us and I can't think of a better person than Kevin Leong to lead the team. After working with KEVIN for the past 20 years at DEF JAM, PHAT FARM, KWL MANAGEMENT and now again at 300, I know firsthand that his leadership, ability to drive culture, and insightful creative direction will not only strengthen the creative department but will lead to creative success and growth across the entire company."

