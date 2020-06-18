Gonzalez

J.R. GONZALEZ joins STECKLINE COMMUNICATIONS/GARDEN CITY, KS as OM, effective MONDAY, JUNE 22nd. He will also be morning host for Country KGBL (94.7-100.9 THE BULL).

GONZALEZ precviously was OM for EAST TEXAS RESULTS RADIO in TYLER and PD/p.m. driver at CHISHOLM TRAIL COMMUNICATIONS KOME (K-HITS 95.5)/GLEN ROSE, TX. His prior career stops include DALLAS, HOUSTON, KANSAS CITY, and WICHITA, KS. Congratulate him here.

