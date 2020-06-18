Rose

ROBB ROSE joins TOWNSQUARE MEDIA as Dir. of Content, overseeing programming for the company’s five stations in the MIDLAND/ODESSA, TX market, effective MONDAY, JULY 6th. He will also be Brand Mgr. and morning co-host for the cluster’s Country KNFM (LONESTAR 92) using the on-air name “GUNNER,” as the show is re-branded “GWEN & GUNNER In The Morning.”

In addition to KNFM, ROSE will oversee Top 40/Rhythmic KZBT (B93), Hot AC KODM (MIX 97.9), Classic Rock KBAT (99.9 K-BAT) and Sports Talk KMND (FOX SPORTS 1510).

He previously was morning show producer/air talent at HUBBARD RADIO AC WSHE (SHE 100.3)/CHICAGO until that company’s downsizing in MAY (NET NEWS 5/1).

“Big thanks to Market Pres. CARRI FOLK, as well as Pres. of Programming KURT JOHNSON, and SVP KEVIN GODWIN for having faith in me,” ROSE posted on FACEBOOK. Congratulate him here.

