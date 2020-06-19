No Dividend

The COVID-19 pandemic and an eye towards future deals has led the SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Board of Directors to temporarily suspend the company's usual quarterly cash dividend. The company is also cutting back on planned capital spending and is attempting to negotiate discounts from vendors.

The release announcing the dividend suspension adds that the moves to preserve SAGA's cash position are being undertaken because the company "believes market conditions may present attractive acquisition opportunities."

