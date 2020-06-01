Condolences

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of songwriter LARRY JOHNSON, co-author of TIM MCGRAW’s 1994 #1 hit, “Don’t Take The Girl,” who passed away on FRIDAY, JUNE 12th at the age of 69. According to his obituary on a funeral home web site, the KENTUCKY native “bravely battled cancer over the last two years as well as having COPD and an aortic aneurysm.”

In addition to his MCGRAW cut, MUSIC ROW reports that JOHNSON, “had more than 50 other titles registered with BMI. His co-written ‘If You Think You’re Lonely’ was recorded by RAY PRICE in 2002.”

Following a private family funeral and burial in ASHLAND CITY, TN, a celebration of JOHNSON’s life will be held at a later date.

« see more Net News