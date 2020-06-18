Thriving Roots: A Virtual Community Music Conference

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION (AMAF) has revealed plans for "THRIVING ROOTS: A Virtual Community Music Conference," set for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th through FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th. It takes the place of the AMERICAN MUSIC ASSOCIATION's (AMA) originally scheduled AMERICANAFEST, which was canceled due to COVID-19 (NET NEWS 6/12).

THRIVING ROOTS will feature three days of industry and artist-led panel discussions, in addition to more than 40 music-filled events and new ways for industry members to interact with each other. The virtual conference will include programming with ROSANNE CASH, JOHN LEVENTHAL and MAVIS STAPLES in addition to AMAF Board Members JACKSON BROWNE, RHIANNON GIDDENS and T BONE BURNETT, with more to be revealed in the coming weeks.

“As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, we know that there is a need now more than ever to feel connected,” said AMAF/AMA Executive Dir. JED HILLY. “With THRIVING ROOTS, we hope that our community will benefit from coming together in the comfort of their own homes to learn from each other and have timely conversations, while still having opportunities to network and enjoy great music.”

A limited number of passes at the $99 early bird rate are now on sale here. For the latest updates, visit www.AmericanaMusic.org.

« see more Net News