New Weekly Show

ESPN RADIO and ESPN's THE UNDEFEATED vertical are debuting a weekly two-hour show on social justice and sports. "THE INTERSECTION," debuting FRIDAY (6/19) at 8p (ET) for JUNETEENTH and then moving into its regular THURSDAY night 8p slot next week, will be hosted by ESPN SPORTSCENTER anchor ELLE DUNCAN and THE UNDEFEATED columnist and ESPN commentator CLINTON YATES. A podcast version of the show will launch in JULY.

“We are proud to have ELLE and CLINTON as part of this key piece of the ESPN RADIO lineup,” said SVP/Production DAVID ROBERTS. “They are experts in driving and furthering meaningful conversations on social justice and the impacts on sports and society, while engaging with listeners throughout the process.”

« see more Net News