Virtual Concert To Raise Money Across The State

On WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24th, ALL IN WA: A CONCERT FOR COVID-19 RELIEF will broadcast live on AMAZON PRIME, TWITCH and KING-5 TV and KONG-TV/SEATTLE, KREM-TV and KSKN-TV/SPOKANE to help support workers and families impacted by the pandemic across the state.

The virtual concert presented by AMAZON will include PEARL JAM, SIRMIXALOT, BRANDI CARLILE, BENJAMIN GIBBARD, SLEATER-KINNEY, MACKLEMORE, MARY LAMBERT, ALLEN STONE, THE BLACK TONES, BUDO, PROMETHEUS BROWN, THE HEAD AND THE HEART, NOAH GUNDERSEN, DOVE CAMERON, PETE CARROLL, CIARA, COURTENEY COX, MIMI JUNG, RYAN LEWIS, JOEL MCHALE, JEFFREY DEAN MORGAN, BILL NYE THE SCIENCE GUY, NANCY WILSON, RAINN WILSON, RUSSELL WILSON, and many special guests.

The charity broadcast will begin on local networks at 7p and AMAZON PRIME at 8p (PT). All donations will be matched by ALL IN WA. Find more info here.

