YoCo

One year after its launch, the NASHVILLE-based station known as “YOUNG COUNTRY” or “YoCo” has opened a studio inside NASHVILLE’s TOPGOLF facility, with plans to open more in TOPGOLF locations across the country. As previously reported (NET NEWS 6/4/19), noted R&B music producer and performer POLOW DA DON purchased AM outlet WYCZ (1030, formerly WQSE) last year, and began simulating YoCo on translator W292FB, which changed frequencies at that time to 96.7.

The station’s programming is described as “a mix of music ranging from Country to Hip-Hop and Pop to Rap with an emphasis on crossover hits” from a mix of major label and indie acts. In addition to its NASHVILLE frequencies, YoCo can be heard online here, or via the YOUNG COUNTRY app.

Programming includes a show hosted by station GM JEFF HADDAD, the longtime manager of THE PUSSYCAT DOLLS, who is on the air weekdays from 4-7p (CT). Also featured are mix shows from DEE JAY SILVER on FRIDAYS and DAVE AUDE on SATURDAY nights.

