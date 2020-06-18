Foxx

Former ENTERCOM Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME)/ATLANTA Brand Mgr. TERRY FOXX has landed up I-85 in CHARLOTTE as Brand Manager at ENTERCOM Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA (THE FAN)/CHARLOTTE/ FOXX is a former PD at Sports KDKA-A (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH and ESPN RADIO and a former editor at ALL ACCESS. He replaces TONY DIGIACOMO, who departed THE FAN in MARCH.

“TERRY brings a wealth of experience architecting leading sports radio brands and will help usher in a new era of growth for WFNZ,” said SVP/Market Mgr. MATT HANLON. “The station serves as an extremely important sports and lifestyle brand for the people of CHARLOTTE, who rely on us to be informative, timely, relevant and entertaining. TERRY’s leadership will be instrumental and we’re looking forward to adding him to the team.”

“I'm very excited to join ENTERCOM CHARLOTTE and the great team at WFNZ,” said FOXX. “CHARLOTTE is a great city full of passionate sports fans and I look forward to enhancing their sports radio home with unparalleled content and in-depth discussion. I want to thank MATT for this incredible opportunity, along with (Regional Pres.) DOUG ABERNETHY.”

