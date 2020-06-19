One Virtual One Live

The annual LOCKN’ FESTIVAL which takes place at INFINITY DOWNS & OAK RIDGE FARM located at the foot of the BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS in ARLINGTON, VA, usually takes place in AUGUST but the 2020 event has been rescheduled for OCTOBER.

In the meantime, the producers are offering up a free three-day livestream “festival” JUNE 19th-21st. It will be featuring archival footage of band performances, such as THE ALLMAN BROTHERS, THE BLACK CROWES, CHARLES BRADLEY, ZAC BROWN INCIDENT, DEL McCOURY w/PRESERVATION HALL, FURTHUR ft. TREY ANASTASIO, GOV’T MULE ft. ANN WILSON, HOT TUNA, MARGO PRICE, JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT, PHIL LESH & FRIENDS, TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND, TREY ANASTASIO BAND ft. DEREK TRUCKS, WIDESPREAD PANIC and many more.

The live streams start at 10a every day and can be viewed at www.locknfestival.com. The three-day virtual festival experience will also present special guests, virtual dance parties and additional exclusive content.

The eighth edition of LOCKN’ is now scheduled to take place OCTOBER 2nd-4th, 2020. A complete artists lineup and additional ticket information will be announced soon. All previously purchased tickets, camping, parking, and early entry passes will be honored on the new dates.

