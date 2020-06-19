Music For Juneteenth

In honor of JUNETEENTH, NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO Classical WQXR (105.9) is devoting the entire day today to spotlighting the work of Black composers and performers from around the globe with an all-day tribute “Music for JUNETEENTH: A Celebration of Black Classical Artistry.”

JUNETEENTH is celebrated annually on JUNE 19th and commemorates the date in 1865 when the EMANCIPATION PROCLAMATION was finally enforced by Union officials in the state of TEXAS, over two years after the Proclamation was issued. Also known as FREEDOM DAY, it is now widely celebrated as the anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the UNITED STATES.

Over the course of 24 hours – that kicked off early this morning and will extend to midnight tonight -- WQXR is showcasing the talent, work, and voices of Black musicians. The day’s playlist includes over 150 pieces of music, featuring more than 40 Black composers and over 60 Black soloists and conductors. An evening call-in show on race and classical music will be hosted by WQXR’s TERRANCE MCKNIGHT, with guests WYNTON MARSALIS, MARTINA ARROYO, and KHALIL GIBRAN MUHAMMAD.

Link to the station here.

