Chicago

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO has launched “BRILLIANTLY BLACK," a community resource initiative to support local Black-owned businesses and non-profits.

Urban WGCI (107.5), Urban AC WVAZ (V103), Gospel WGRB-A (INSPIRATION 1390), AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM), Country WEBG (BIG 95.5), and Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISSFM), are encouraging listeners to visit their websites and enter the keyword “BRILLIANT” to find out more about Black-owned businesses and non-profits.

The available information includes restaurants, community resources, health and wellness businesses, fashion and beauty, community and faith organizations, and various local businesses.

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO Pres. MATT SCARANO said, “I am so proud of our team who created this grassroots opportunity to support black-owned businesses. Everyone should do their part in supporting the black business community. I am thrilled we can use all of our stations to impact and inform CHICAGOLAND about this much-needed community resource.”

Local black-owned businesses, restaurants and organizations are also encouraged to submit their information for inclusion on each station’s “BRILLIANTLY BLACK” community resource website: WGCI; WVAZ; WGRB; WLIT; WEBG; and WKSC.

« see more Net News