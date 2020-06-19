-
Radio Helps Out Dennis DeYoung With An In-The-Moment New Video For 'With All Due Respect'
-
STYX's former lead vocalist DENNIS DeYOUNG has a whole new collection of songs recently released called “26 East: Volume 1” -- and on one of the 10 tracks is a very thought provoking song which spawned an equally interesting video for the song "With All Due Respect."
What makes this song and resulting video so unique is that DENNIS got a great bunch of radio talent to lend their faces and voices to "With All Due Respect" -- we're sure you'll recognize these fine radio folks:
SCOTT SHANNON – mornings WCBS-F/NEW YORK
ROE CONN – afternoons WGN-A/CHICAGO
STEVE COCHRAN – formerly mornings WGN-A/Chicago
TERRY DIMONTE - CHOM/MONTRÉAL
MITCH LAFON - Canadian Podcaster
CHRIS TAYLOR - OM, WHBQ, KXHT, WIVG, WJXN/MEMPHIS
JOE MACK - APD/MD WHBQ, PD KBUD, WHBQ-HD2, WWWN/MEMPHIS
JEFF LYNN - WONE/AKRON
Stream and order your copy of the album on CD/Vinyl/Digital here.
-