What A Radio Crew

STYX's former lead vocalist DENNIS DeYOUNG has a whole new collection of songs recently released called “26 East: Volume 1” -- and on one of the 10 tracks is a very thought provoking song which spawned an equally interesting video for the song "With All Due Respect."

What makes this song and resulting video so unique is that DENNIS got a great bunch of radio talent to lend their faces and voices to "With All Due Respect" -- we're sure you'll recognize these fine radio folks:

SCOTT SHANNON – mornings WCBS-F/NEW YORK

ROE CONN – afternoons WGN-A/CHICAGO

STEVE COCHRAN – formerly mornings WGN-A/Chicago

TERRY DIMONTE - CHOM/MONTRÉAL

MITCH LAFON - Canadian Podcaster

CHRIS TAYLOR - OM, WHBQ, KXHT, WIVG, WJXN/MEMPHIS

JOE MACK - APD/MD WHBQ, PD KBUD, WHBQ-HD2, WWWN/MEMPHIS

JEFF LYNN - WONE/AKRON

Stream and order your copy of the album on CD/Vinyl/Digital here.

