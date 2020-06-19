UMe

YESTERDAY URBAN LEGENDS, a division of UMe (UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP’s Global Catalog Company) featured JAMES BROWN in their month-long BLACK MUSIC MONTH celebration (NET NEWS 6/18).

Here are the features and releases for the remainder of JUNE.

JUNE 19th: Original DEF JAM/UMe three-episode mini docu-series “THROUGH THE LENS” focuses on the Hip-Hop photography of RICKY POWELL, JANETTE BECKMAN and JONATHAN MANNION. This original series covers 40 years of the music and culture of the Hip-Hop movement from its infancy.

JUNE 19th: Special DJ set by the legendary DJ/Producer CLARK KENT paying homage to DEF JAM.

JUNE 24th: DJ NATASHA DIGGS performing a live DJ set honoring JANET JACKSON.

JUNE 26th: LORD FINESSE will perform a special MOTOWN STATE OF MIND Live Stream on the MOTOWN socials

JUNE 26th: MOTOWN STATE OF MIND, a set of MOTOWN classics handpicked, remixed, and re-imagined by Rapper/ Hip-Hop producer LORD FINESSE.

URBAN LEGENDS is an imprint and cross-platform initiative devoted to the curation and celebration of the catalog of music & culture covering R&B, Soul, Hip-Hop, Rap, Blues, Reggae and more. It's is both an editorial content and e-commerce platform.

