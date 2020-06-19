The Texicana Mamas

In the wake of YESTERDAY’s (6/18) SUPREME COURT ruling on the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, the members of Americana/Tex-Mex band THE TEXICANA MAMAS (TISH HINOJOSA, STEPHANIE URBINA JONES and PATRICIA VONNE) have spoken out. The band released a joint statement in support of the court’s 5 to 4 decision, which blocks the TRUMP administrations attempts to dismantle DACA, which protects undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

"We are thrilled for all the young DACA recipients to have a chance to pursue their dreams and continue on their path to success in this country they love. Dreamers, dream on,” said the band members, who are all Latina American artists.

The three successful solo artist recently joined forces to record an album as a band. It is due out later this summer. In MAY, the group released the single “Esperanza,” which tells the story of a young mother’s hope and desire to provide for her children through a harrowing border crossing. Watch the music video here.

