No New Station Sales In FCC Database Friday Morning
June 19, 2020 at 4:47 AM (PT)
No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database FRIDAY morning (6/19).
In filings that made it to the Commission, WAY MEDIA, INC. requested a Silent STA for W261CW/EVANSVILLE, IN after its tower lease expired.
And MONTE SPEARMAN's HIGH PLAINS RADIO NETWORK has closed on the sale of KICA-F/FARWELL, TX and Regional Mexican KZIP-A and K224EF (LA CALIENTE 92.7)/AMARILLO, TX to CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES OF THE VALLEY, INC. for $150,000.
