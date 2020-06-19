No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database FRIDAY morning (6/19).

In filings that made it to the Commission, WAY MEDIA, INC. requested a Silent STA for W261CW/EVANSVILLE, IN after its tower lease expired.

And MONTE SPEARMAN's HIGH PLAINS RADIO NETWORK has closed on the sale of KICA-F/FARWELL, TX and Regional Mexican KZIP-A and K224EF (LA CALIENTE 92.7)/AMARILLO, TX to CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES OF THE VALLEY, INC. for $150,000.

