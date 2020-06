Stefan Pruett (aka The Guidance) Dead At 35

STEFAN PRUETT, who recorded under the name THE GUIDANCE, has died at 35.

BUZZBANDS.LA reports, "The L.A.-based dance music artist, who was reared in CAREFREE AZ, died of apparent heart failure. PRUETT, who grew up with a congenital heart condition and had survived three open-heart surgeries, lived with a pacemaker."

