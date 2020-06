Starnes

The syndicated "TODD STARNES SHOW" has picked up two more affiliates in MICHIGAN.

MACDONALD GARBER BROADCASTING News-Talk WMKT-A-W272CR/CHARLEVOIX and WATT-A-W291DE/CADILLAC, MI have added the show, which airs noon-3p (ET) weekdays.

Find out more from dalton@starnesmediagroup.com.

