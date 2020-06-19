Three Signals

BLARNEY STONE BROADCASTING Rock WQON (Q100)/GRAYLING, MI is adding simulcasts on two additional signals, MITTEN MEDIA's WWMN/THOMPSONVILLE, MI and WYPV/MACKINAW CITY, MI, currently simulcasting an AC format as 94.5 & 106.3 NORTH FM and LMA'd by BLARNEY STONE.

The new trimulcast will launch on MONDAY (6/22). The station is revamping its lineup at the same time, with "FINSTER IN THE MORNING" (SEAN FINNEGAN and KRYSTAL FLUETTE) 5:25-10a (ET), with afternoon host JOMAMA moving to middays 10a-3p, co-owner JERRY COYNE continuing with "JC IN THE AFTERNOONS" 3-6p, and current morning host JABO BIHLMAN 6-8p.

“Our passionate listeners have been asking us to expand and now we’re meeting this challenge and raising our standards.” said BSB Pres./CEO SHERYL COYNE. “We’re especially excited for our advertising partners who can reach so many more potential customers with a single ad, and we’re extremely proud to share it with our passionate listeners and continue to provide sound business leadership for our community and sponsor partners.”

« see more Net News