Launches Music Council Of Advisors

THE ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE (ARA), the artist-run, non-profit organization that championed the Music Modernization Act and CLASSICS Act, is leading the charge to reform the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, and initiated the creation of a COVID-19 resource guide for musicians.

Now it's rolled out a Music Council. The 93-artist consortium will provide perspective and advisory input, as well as support for the awareness of key issues that face content creators today. Those named to the council include: JASON ISBELL, BETTE MIDLER, CASSANDRA WILSON, DUKE FAKIR, ELVIS COSTELLO, EMMYLOU HARRIS, T BONE BURNETT, SHERYL CROW, KEB’ MO’, STEVE EARLE and JOAN OSBORNE.

