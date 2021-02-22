Charlie Daniels (Photo: Nate Shuppert)

CHARLIE DANIELS has rescheduled his 2020 Volunteer Jam due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. The show, originally scheduled for TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th at NASHVILLE's BRIDGESTONE ARENA (NET NEWS 3/27), will now take place MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd, 2021.

In addition to the new date, DANIELS revealed three additional acts set to join the previously released lineup: 38 SPECIAL, THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND and CEDRIC BURNSIDE.

"Volunteer Jam is alive and well and is moving from SEPTEMBER 2020 to FEBRUARY 22, 2021," said DANIELS. "The Jam turns 46 years old this year and this could be the best one yet."

The CHARLIE DANIELS BAND is donating 500 event tickets to MIDDLE TENNESSEE volunteers who have aided in emergency relief efforts around the NASHVILLE area. Tickets for those individuals are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets available to the general public can be found here.

