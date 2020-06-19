Recognize

In celebration of the 155th anniversary of JUNETEENTH, YOUTUBE MUSIC has launched two music and video shelves with featured content dedicated to education and celebration of Black contributions to the arts and social justice.

A new programmed playlist titled “JUNETEENTH FREEDOM SONGS" showcases songs of protest, liberation, and celebration from Black artists such as BEYONCE, KENDRICK LAMAR, DJ KHALED, BOB MARLEY, WALE, EWF, PRINCE, SAM COOKE, MOS DEF, JILL SCOTT, PHARRELL, and more.

The other new feature showcases a collection of videos highlighting Black social movements and struggles throughout history.

Some of the features included are “ORIGIN OF RACE,” “A CONVERSATION ABOUT GROWING UP BLACK,” and the recent YOUTUBE ORIGINALS live stream, “BEAR WITNESS, TAKE ACTION.”

