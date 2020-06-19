Lauren Simon (Photo: Laci Kent/Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP Mgr./Commercial Partnerships (and former THE VALORY MUSIC CO. Promotion Coord.) LAUREN SIMON and her husband, JOSHUA SIMON, who are expecting their first child — a girl — in OCTOBER.

LAUREN shared the happy news on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (6/18), writing, “We are over-the-moon excited to finally share our best news ever. Baby Girl SIMON will be entering our orbit this OCTOBER. At 21 weeks, she is already our greatest blessing. We are so thankful for this special season and all of the joyful chapters that are ahead."

