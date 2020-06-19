Next Wednesday

Veteran sports radio producer and host RICH HERRERA is moderating a panel of sportscasters in a ZOOM workshop for minority students interested in careers in sportscasting in front of and behind the mic.

The "OPEN PRESS BOX" project will kick off with a JUNE 24th panel at 8p (ET) featuring SEATTLE MARINERS TV voice and WESTWOOD ONE football announcer DAVE SIMS; HOUSTON ASTROS Spanish-language play-by-play voice FRANCISCO ROMERO; MLB NETWORK host FRAN CHARLES; and ENTERCOM News-Talk KMOX-A/ST. LOUIS CARDINALS RADIO NETWORK host MIKE CLAIBORNE.

Join the video conference next WEDNESDAY (6/24) at 8p (ET) by clicking here and entering Meeting ID 726 3244 7208 and password 8WrinA. Find the OPEN PRESS BOX Facebook Page by clicking here.



