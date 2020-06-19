Change

The FCC's revision of its rules for on-air and printed notice of applications by broadcast stations has been published in the Federal Register YESTERDAY (6/18), which means that one of the changes will take effect on JULY 20th, but only the change that applies to low power FM stations, codifying the local public notice rule applicability to LPFM stations.

The remaining changes require approval by the OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET before an effective date can be set.

