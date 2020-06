Rally Coverage

SALEM RADIO NETWORK's SRN NEWS and TOWNHALL NEWS is covering President TRUMP's rally in TULSA TOMORROW (6/20) with WHITE HOUSE Correspondent GREG CLUGSTON aboard AIR FORCE ONE and at the BOK CENTER during and after the rally.

Live unanchored audio will be fed on both the SRN NEWS longform channel and via SRN's WESTWOOD ONE XDS channel.

« see more Net News