Big Deal New Deal For KVJ Show

HUBBARD/WEST PALM BEACH has announced that Hot AC WRMF (97.9 WRMF) morning team, The KVJ SHOW, have re-signed a new multi-year deal. The KVJ show, comprised of KEVIN ROLSTON, VIRGINIA SINICKI and JASON PENNINGTON have been waking up SOUTH FLORIDA and WEST PALM BEACH since 1999. They've raised thousands of dollars over the years to support the community with their charity “LITTLE SMILES”.

HUBBARD/WEST PALM BEACH SVP/Market Manager ELIZABETH HAMMA said, “The KVJ SHOW is incredibly talented and hardworking and they demonstrate every day that when you truly care about the audience and community you serve, success will follow. We’re fortunate to have them on our HUBBARD WEST PALM BEACH team for years to come." WRMF PD RANDI WEST added, “The KVJ SHOW is the dream team of morning shows! I’m a HUGE fan of their show and I’m thrilled I’ll get to help continue to build their passionate fan base for years to come.”

