POLLSTAR recently launched a chart tracking the success of artists’ livestream performances, and in the early weeks Country is dominating the list, which presents a weekly breakdown of the top 50 streams, ranked by the number of views.

On the inaugural Livestream Chart in the magazine’s MAY 18th issue, the list was topped by an event titled “Take Five Together for ST. JUDE” a fundraiser for ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL featuring a performance from SCOTTY MCCREERY. It logged 1.6 million views on FACEBOOK. BRETT ELDREDGE topped the second chart, in the issue dated MAY 25th, with 660,000 streams of his performance as part of the iHEARTRADIO Living Room Series. JUNE’s first issue made it three consecutive weeks with a Country act topping the chart, with LEE GREENWOOD garnering 635,000 views of his MEMORIAL DAY performance.

While the current chart is led by NORAH JONES, Country artists claim the rest of the Top 5, with livestreams from STURGILL SIMPSON, MIRANDA LAMBERT, CODY JOHNSON and a GRAND OLE OPRY show featuring LEE BRICE, CARLY PEARCE and MICHAEL RAY, rounding out the top of the chart.

Find more information on the chart’s methodology here.

