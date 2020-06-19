About Race & Religion

A never-before-heard solo version of the late ARETHA FRANKLIN’s 2006 collaboration with MARY J. BLIGE about faith and race has been released on JUNETEENTH, “Never Gonna Break My Faith.”

The song was originally featured in the film “BOBBY,” about U.S. Sen. ROBERT F. KENNEDY’s 1968 assassination. It features background vocals from THE BOYS CHOIR OF HARLEM.

“Never Gonna Break My Faith” won best Gospel Performance at the 50th GRAMMY AWARDS in 2008 and it was FRANKLIN’s 18th and last GRAMMY win. She died in 2018 at age 76. (NET NEWS 8/16/18).

SONY MUSIC Chief Creative Officer CLIVE DAVIS said, “The world is very different now. Change is everywhere and each of us, hopefully, is doing the best he or she can to move forward and make change as positive as possible.

“The song’s lyrics and relevance will shake every fiber in your body. Everyone should hear this record. “It deserves to be an anthem.”

GRAMMY-winning Singer/Songwriter BRYAN ADAMS, who co-wrote the song added, “This solo version has been sitting on my computer for years and when I heard CLIVE was making a film on ARETHA’s life, I sent this version to him.

"The world hasn’t heard her full performance and it really needed to be heard. I’m so glad it’s being released, the world needs this right now.”

You can find the song on her official YOUTUBE Channel or listen blow.

